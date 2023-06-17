Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fuel station at Kurukshetra jail to have self-service facility

Fuel station at Kurukshetra jail to have self-service facility

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 17, 2023 11:39 PM IST

The fuel station at the Kurukshetra district jail will soon have self-service machine to enable motorists to fill tanks on their own.

The fuel station at the Kurukshetra district jail will soon have self-service machine to enable motorists to fill tanks on their own. (Reuters File Photo)
According to Kurukshetra jail superintendent Somnath Singh, this will be the country’s first such filling station with this facility. He said these machines will help motorists go to the petrol pump themselves and fill oil in their vehicles through their digital cards. With the commencement of this service, the jail filling station will be included in the category of hi-tech filling station, he added.

The jail superintendent said that CNG gas will also be made available at this filling station soon. Moreover, a 24X7 outlet would be opened soon at the jail filling station for the visitors to get eatables at this pump. He said that the director general of police (prisons) has given approval to start the services.

Under the initiative of reformation and integration among the inmates for their welfare, the filling station in Haryana was inaugurated as a pilot project on the premises of the district jail at Kurukshetra on May 31 last year by the Haryana’s jail department in cooperation with the Indian Oil Corporation.

The jail superintendent said that the sale of this filling station is more than 15 lakh per day.

