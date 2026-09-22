Kurukshetra MP leads Skill India contingent in Shanghai

Senior BJP leader and Kurukshetra member of Parliament (MP) Naveen Jindal said on Monday that India’s largest-ever delegation—a 70-member Skill India contingent—will showcase its expertise across 63 skill categories in Shanghai during what is widely known as the ‘Olympics of Skills’, starting on September 22. Kurukshetra BJP MP Naveen Jindal (sitting third from left) with members of the Indian contingent in Shanghai on the eve of the beginning of the Olympics of Skills. (HT Photo)

Jindal said that as the global stage is set for the six-day World Skills Competition-2026 in Shanghai, representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat, it is for the first time that India will compete in 11 cutting-edge, future-ready domains, including drone technology (unmanned aerial systems), software testing, and dental prosthetics.

He said the contingent reflects the core ethos of Kaushal Bharat and Kushal Bharat (Skilled India, Capable India), demonstrating the strength of Indian youth to perform and innovate at world-class standards.

“Jindal Steel has joined hands as the official sponsor to empower these young skill champions representing the nation on the global stage,” the Lok Sabha MP said in a statement, adding that India’s young skill champions embody confidence, discipline, and the determination to excel.

“Shanghai is an opportunity to show how far Indian skill can take us,” he said.