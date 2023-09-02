Kurukshetra University honours 6 teachers with Best Researcher Award

Kurukshetra University (KU) honoured six teachers who were named for Best Researcher Award in six categories. HT Image

Among the selected teachers were Dr Jitendra Sharma of biotechnology for Best Researcher H Index, Dr Parveen Kumar, associate professor, department of chemistry, for Best Researcher Impact, Dr Sohan Lal, assistant professor, department of chemistry, for Best Researcher Publications in Sciences, Dr Hardeep Lal Joshi, professor, department of psychology, for Best Research Publications Non-sciences, Reeta Devi, assistant professor, electronics and communication, UIET, for Best Researcher Projects (Sciences) and professor Bhagwan Singh Chaudhary, department of geophysics, for Best Researcher Collaboration.

Dean, research and development professor Dinesh Kumar said a total of 50 applications were received for these award for 2022.

KU vice-chancellor Som Nath greeted the teachers and said these research awards were given with the aim of encouraging teachers to do better research work so that KU joins the league of best universities in the country and abroad in the field of research. These awards will also encourage research work and inculcate the spirit of innovation among the students of the university.