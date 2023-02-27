Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kurukshetra woman held for killing husband

The police said that the woman, with the help of two accomplices, had killed her husband, identified as Roshan Lal (32), a resident of Samaspur village, who went missing on February 4.

KARNAL The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Kurukshetra police have arrested a woman for conspiracy to kill her husband in Samaspur village of Kurukshetra.

Pradeep Kumar, incharge of CIA II, said that they have been arrested on the charges of murder and the case was being investigated.
Two people-- Rahul Kumar, a cousin of the deceased and Rahul’s brother-in-law Ravi have already been arrested by the police. The police said that Rahul had allegedly confessed to killing Roshan and burying his body in his fields on February 15. The police officials said that the illicit relations between Rahul and Roshan’s wife was suspected to be the reason behind the murder.

