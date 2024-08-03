Labourer arrested for raping toddler in Ludhiana

The Malaud police arrested a labourer for allegedly raping a two-and-a-half-year-old girl after taking her to his rented accommodation in Lehal village, officials said on Saturday. The Malaud police arrested a labourer for allegedly raping a two-and-a-half-year-old girl after taking her to his rented accommodation in Lehal village, officials said on Saturday. (HT File)

The accused was identified as Shailesh Yadav. Officials said he hails from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and lives in rented accommodation in the village.

A first-information report (FIR) has been registered following a statement by the minor’s mother. The complainant said the accused is her neighbour and used to play with her daughter.

She added that when she went to bathe on August 2, her toddler daughter was playing outside the room. When she came out of the bathroom, she found that her daughter was not there.

According to the FIR, the complainant started looking for the toddler and heard cries of her daughter coming from the room of the accused. She added that the room was bolted from inside.

When the accused opened the door after persistent knocking, she found that the accused had removed the minor’s clothes and the girl was crying. She nabbed the accused with the help of locals and handed him over to the police.

Sub-inspector Rajwant Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 65 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused.