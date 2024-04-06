Ludhiana: Labourer held for raping, impregnating stepdaughter

A labourer was arrested for allegedly raping his 20-year-old stepdaughter several times and impregnating her. According to the girl, the accused had threatened her into staying quiet about the crime. However, when the girl narrated the ordeal to her maternal uncle, they approached the police and filed a complaint,. The complainant added that around 7 months ago when she was alone at home, her father raped her and threatened her not to tell her mother about it (HT File)

The Dehlon Police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against the 50-year-old labourer and arrested him.

In her complaint, the girl, a resident of Mukandpur village, said that she was living with her mother and stepfather. After the death of her father, her mother had solemnised a second marriage with the accused, she said.

The complainant added that around 7 months ago when she was alone at home, her father raped her and threatened her not to tell her mother about it. She said that later, her stepfather raped her on multiple occasions, whenever she was home alone.

The girl added that to get away from her stepfather, she went to see her maternal uncle who lives in Purain village. On discovering that she was pregnant, she shared her ordeal with her uncle, who took her to the police.

Inspector Davinder Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that police lodged an FIR against the accused at the Dehlon police station under section 376 C (sexual intercourse by a person in authority) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. The accused was then arrested, she added.