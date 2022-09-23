Labourer killed, three hurt as rice mill’s shed collapses amid downpour at Lalru

A labourer was killed and three others were injured after an under-construction shed at a rice mill collapsed after heavy rain in Basoli village, Lalru, on Wednesday evening.

The victim, Rishipal, 35, hailed from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by his wife and three children.

“Around 40 workers were in the shed at Swastik Rice Mill on Ranimajra Road, when the structure came crashing down,” cops said. Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Gupta said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was pressed into service to rescue the workers: “One of them was trapped under debris. He was rescued and rushed to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, where he succumbed to his injuries.”

“The cause of the accident seems to be heavy rain and gusty winds. However, we will investigate the matter,” he added.

Labourers, who were working in the shed when it collapsed, alleged that the mishap took place due to use of substandard material. “The shed collapsed within minutes. Authorities should check the quality of material used,” they demanded.

Asserting that heavy rainfall was to blame for the mishap, the rice mill owner, Navdeep Jindal, said, “The shed was still under construction and not functional when it collapsed.”

Handesra station house officer sub-inspector Hardeep Singh said, “The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary. A post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of the victim’s relatives. So far, we have not received any complaint against the rice mill owner.”

In March, two women workers were killed and five others were grievously injured after an under-construction iron shed collapsed at Rampur Kalan village in Zirakpur. The shed, which was to be a warehouse, is owned by Gurjit Singh Kohli, the brother of AAP MLA from Patiala Ajit Pal Singh Kohli.