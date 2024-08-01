Labourer shot at during robbery bid in Ludhiana

Strap: A gang of miscreants allegedly shot at a labourer and assaulted two of his friends during a bid of robbery in Ludhiana. (HT File)

A gang of miscreants allegedly shot at a labourer and assaulted two of his friends during a bid of robbery, officials said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Aman of Ram Nagar in Mundian, suffered a bullet injury on his back and was rushed to the civil hospital by his friends. However, the victim left the hospital after availing first aid and has since been reported “missing”.

According to police, they are trying to trace the victim and his friends to register a first-information report (FIR).

While talking to the media at the civil hospital, the victim said he works at a factory near the grain market. He, along with his two co-workers, was returning home late on Wednesday night when two men intercepted their way near Dholewal Chowk.

He said that in the meantime, at least five aides of the accused turned up and started assaulting them as part of a robbery bid.

Aman said that the accused were frisking their pockets for mobile phones and cash. As he resisted, the accused fired a gun targeting him. The bullet hit him in the back and as they raised an alarm, the accused managed to escape. His friends rushed him to hospital.

The doctors said that the victim suffered an injury near his spinal cord. After they administered first-aid, Aman and his friends left.

Division Number 6 station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Jaspal Singh said the police received information about the incident and reached the civil hospital. However, the labourer and his co-workers had already left the hospital, he added.

The man, in his statement to hospital staff, said he was assaulted by some unidentified assailants and left the hospital after availing first aid, the SHO added.

The SHO added that the police are trying to trace the victim to record his statement to lodge an FIR. The police are also scanning the CCTVs installed in the area.