Lack of govt support is pushing youth away from boxing in Ludhiana: Coaches

Boxing coaches in the district are concerned over the declining interest among young athletes in the sport and have cited brain drain, lack of support from state government and high cost of diet among other reasons for them abandoning boxing. Boxing players during a practice session at a boxing academy at Chakar in Jagraon, Ludhiana, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

In Jagraon’s Chakar village, boxing coach Karandeep Singh who provides private training highlights that with only one government training centre for boxing in the district, many budding boxers are quitting because they cannot afford the daily diet (costing ₹250) required to stay in the sport.

“Most children who take up boxing come from poor or lower-middle-class families and it is difficult for them to spend ₹250 for their diet,” Singh explained. “Due to the high costs of diet and equipment, many drop out midway, despite support from panchayats and NRIs. The government’s inaction is making it harder to keep them in the sport.”

Despite a drop in overall participation, Singh noted a rise in female boxers in recent years. However, he lamented the absence of a government boxing centre in Chakar village, home to several national and international-level players.

“The only government centre is 90km away in Khanna, making it difficult for young athletes to commute,” he added.

At the Khanna training centre run by the government, which has about 45 players, the government does provide facilities, but even there, the number of boxers has dwindled.

Coach at the government centre said that “brain drain” and the growing pressure on youth to prioritise studies over sports as key reasons for the decline.

Jashanpreet Singh, 17, a two-time gold medallist at the ICSE National Boxing Championship, shared that several of his friends had to quit boxing because it was too expensive. “Boxers need proper diet and training to perform well, but without a government centre nearby, many cannot continue,” he said.

Private boxing centres in areas like Sidhwan Khurd, Doraha and Samrala are helping, but they cannot compensate for the lack of government support. District sports officer Kuldeep Chugh acknowledged the challenges, stating that plans to build sports nurseries in the region, including for boxing, were delayed by a Supreme Court stay order.

“We have requested for more coaches and are awaiting recruitment,” Chugh added