Land pooling policy: SAD accuses Ayali of colluding with AAP

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday alleged that Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali colluded with the AAP government to get his land excluded from the land pooling policy, even as adjoining land, belonging to farmers, had been notified for acquisition.

Addressing a press conference, SAD leader Parambans Singh Romana alleged that Ayali had gone silent on the AAP government’s ‘land grabbing’ scheme after his land was excluded.

“Ayali should disclose what settlement he has done with the AAP leadership to secure this reprieve,” Romana said. Romana also showed documents and maps, which he claimed showed how one chunk of land, including a 28-acre plot of Avanta Enclave, owned by the Ayali family and another 7.5 acres had been left out of the ambit of the land pooling scheme.

Refuting the allegations, Ayali said: “As much as 150 acres of land owned by my family and the company has come under the land pooling scheme in three villages, Dakha, Birmi and Kailpur. The 58-acre project, Ananta, was given permission during the Congress party regime.”

He further said he will not give even an inch of land to the government under the pooling policy.