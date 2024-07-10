Landslide on Shimla’s Cart Road disrupts traffic

A landslide late on Monday night near the gurdwara on Cart road, disrupting the movement of traffic on the city’s arterial road. Landslide near the gurdwara on Shimla’s Cart Road. (Source: X)

The landslide is believed to have been caused by the construction of a new parking lot near the gurudwara complex, officials said. The local bus stand, which operates buses to suburbs like Mehli, Panthaghati, and New Shimla, is just a few metres away from the affected area.

Meanwhile, the residents of Krishnanagar raised concerns over the safety of their homes, which are in danger due to the monsoon rains. Last year, five houses, including a slaughterhouse, collapsed in Krishnanagar, resulting in two casualties.

While the local administration has put up a tarpaulin to protect the houses, the residents are demanding a permanent solution, including the construction of retaining walls to prevent further landslides.

Deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap and Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Gandhi toured the area in the evening.

“We have directed the Public Works department to take preventive steps,” the DC said.

Local councillor Bittu Pana has demanded the construction of a dam to save the houses in danger for over a year, but the municipal corporation and district administration have not paid attention to this demand. He warned that several houses in Krishnanagar may get damaged if there is heavy rain, and the collapse of evacuated houses will pose a threat to the previous houses as well.

The situation is being monitored, and efforts are being made to repair the damaged road and prevent further landslides. However, the residents of Shimla City and Krishnanagar are on high alert, hoping for a permanent solution to the recurring problem of landslides in the area.