Last rites of Lance Naik, who died in Poonch shelling, performed in Palwal

The he last rites of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma, 32, who was killed in cross-border shelling by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector on May 7, was held with full military honours at his native village Nangla Mohammadpur Gulavad in Haryana’s Palwal district on Thursday. Family members mourn near the mortal remains of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of the Indian Army, who was killed in the Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), in Palwal, Haryana, on Thursday (PTI)

His father Daya Chand lit the funeral pyre. Dinesh had joined the Indian Army on September 15, 2014. He was posted at Poonch sector and he is survived by his pregnant wife Seema, an advocate, their son Darshan ,5 and daughter Kavya ,7. He was eldest among his five brothers and his two brothers are serving the Indian Army as Agniveers.

He was recruited in 2014 and was recently promoted to Lance Naik. “We were informed on Wednesday that Dinesh, along with four other soldiers, was patrolling along the Line of Control (LOC) and died in the mortar shelling. The entire nation is proud of him, and his sacrifice will be remembered. He was a brave soldier,” said grief stricken Daya Chand.

Union minister of state Krishan Pal Gurjar, state urban local bodies minister Vipul Goyal, minister of state for food and supplies Rajesh Nagar, and minister of state for sports Gaurav Gautam were among the dignitaries who paid floral tributes to the soldier.