Leaders with clean image to be given preference, says Farooq
Apprehensive about poaching of his leaders, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah during an interaction with party leadership in Srinagar said leaders with clean image will be given preference among party’s rank and file.
Farooq, who also is former J&K chief minister and current MP from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, had on Wednesday told leaders and workers that they should remain alert and try to promote people with good conscience and dedication towards the cause of J&K.
“Everybody knows what’s happening in the country. Lots of money is being spent on buying leaders and this can happen here also. So our party workers should remain alert and promote such leaders within the party who won’t sell their conscience after getting elected. The time has come that good people should be promoted,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah, 84, is currently the senior-most politician in J&K and also heads the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) comprising four political parties, including two big regional outfits.
There is every likelihood that assembly elections could be held by the end of this year which would be the first polls since J&K became a UT.
Farooq, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, all former J&K chief ministers, have already dropped hints that the parties part of the PAGD should contest elections jointly like they did in the DDC polls wherein the alliance did well. However, Peoples Conference led by Sajjad Lone had parted ways from the alliance soon after the DDC polls.
National Conference is the largest cadre-based party in J&K, though several leaders, especially in Jammu, left the party in recent months.
However, majority of the leaders have remained loyal to Farooq Abdullah.
National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, “In a state like Maharashtra, large number of assembly members were taken out and if reports are to be believed, lots of money has exchanged hands. Farooq Abdullah said tomorrow, if the PAGD or the NC wins polls, there should be such leaders who will win and don’t sell their conscience.”
Rain pounds J&K, Himachal, MeT expects improvement today
Rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including the Amarnath cave shrine, along with Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, bringing down the temperatures across the region. Since early morning, many parts of the Himalayan valley and some parts of Jammu division and Ladakh received mild to moderate rainfall. As the day progressed the intensity of the precipitation decreased. J&K and Ladakh meteorological department director Sonam Lotus said mild rains have continued since Wednesday.
Maharashtra rains: Video shows people risking lives to catch fish in Chandrapur
Incessant rainfall in Mumbai and several other parts of Maharashtra have led to waterlogging, delays in train schedules and natural disasters. The water level has also risen in some reservoirs due to heavy rainfall, but people on Thursday were seen risking their lives to catch fish despite the Pakadiguddam dam overflowing in Chandrapur district. The water level has increased in all reservoirs, including Irai dam, due to torrential rainfall in the district since last week.
J&K LG says Amarnath rescue ops called off; 15 dead, none missing
“Fifteen pilgrims have lost their lives and all have been identified. Fifty-five persons were injured and all, except two, have been discharged and have gone home,” Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told reporters at the Raj Bhavan here. “I hope they will also be discharged in a few days,” he said, adding that 14 bodies were sent to their families in different states while the cremation of one was done here by the family.
Dalai Lama’s ‘amchis’ to now get recognition
Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday gave its nod to provide a no-objection certificate for the recognition of medical degrees by Men-Tsee-Khang Sowa Rigpa College and Hospital and Tibetan Medical and Astro Institute set up by Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala.
Kanwar Yatra begins: 162 cos of PAC, CPMF manning 12,535-km pilgrimage route
LUCKNOW As many as 162 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary and Central Para-Military Forces, along with civil police personnel, have been deployed for t different Kanwar Yatra routes, Shiv temples, ghats, Saawan Melas and camps organised for around 15 million people embarking upon this annual pilgrimage that began in UP on Thursday. The 'jalabhishek' (offering Gangajal to Shiv Linga) would be performed on 'Shivratri' (July 26).
