Leaders within Cong trying to topple govt: Himachal BJP leader Jairam

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has said no matter how hard Congress tries, no one can save Himachal’s Sukhu government from falling. While talking to journalists after the BJP Legislature Party meeting in Shimla on Thursday, he said leaders within the Congress are trying to topple the government. LoP Jairam Thakur meeting newly-elected RS member Harsh Mahajan, in Shimla on Thursday. (HT photo)

“Congress persons have started deserting him and the BJP has no role in this. The Congress government has lost the majority in the state. In such a situation, Congress has no moral right to remain in power,” he said.

Jairam expressed grief over the decision of the assembly speaker to disqualify six Congress MLAs from membership and said the BJP is waiting for a copy of the decision of the assembly speaker and after that further strategy will be decided.

Reacting to displeasure shown by public works minister Vikramaditya Singh and state Congress president Pratibha Singh, he said they were repeatedly humiliated by the Congress government. Not only this, many Congress MLAs and Vikramaditya Singh have also expressed their displeasure at public forums.

The LoP said 15 BJP MLAs were suspended from the budget session as part of a conspiracy so that the government could pass the budget. He claimed that all six disqualified Congress MLAs are with the BJP and are in touch.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that given the current situation in the state, the BJP has instructed all its MLAs to stay in Shimla.