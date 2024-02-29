 Leaders within Cong trying to topple govt: Himachal BJP leader Jairam - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Leaders within Cong trying to topple govt: Himachal BJP leader Jairam

Leaders within Cong trying to topple govt: Himachal BJP leader Jairam

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 29, 2024 10:38 PM IST

Jairam expressed grief over the decision of the assembly speaker to disqualify six Congress MLAs from membership and said the BJP is waiting for a copy of the decision of the assembly speaker and after that further strategy will be decided.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has said no matter how hard Congress tries, no one can save Himachal’s Sukhu government from falling. While talking to journalists after the BJP Legislature Party meeting in Shimla on Thursday, he said leaders within the Congress are trying to topple the government.

LoP Jairam Thakur meeting newly-elected RS member Harsh Mahajan, in Shimla on Thursday. (HT photo)
LoP Jairam Thakur meeting newly-elected RS member Harsh Mahajan, in Shimla on Thursday. (HT photo)

“Congress persons have started deserting him and the BJP has no role in this. The Congress government has lost the majority in the state. In such a situation, Congress has no moral right to remain in power,” he said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jairam expressed grief over the decision of the assembly speaker to disqualify six Congress MLAs from membership and said the BJP is waiting for a copy of the decision of the assembly speaker and after that further strategy will be decided.

Reacting to displeasure shown by public works minister Vikramaditya Singh and state Congress president Pratibha Singh, he said they were repeatedly humiliated by the Congress government. Not only this, many Congress MLAs and Vikramaditya Singh have also expressed their displeasure at public forums.

The LoP said 15 BJP MLAs were suspended from the budget session as part of a conspiracy so that the government could pass the budget. He claimed that all six disqualified Congress MLAs are with the BJP and are in touch.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that given the current situation in the state, the BJP has instructed all its MLAs to stay in Shimla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On