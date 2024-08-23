Left parties to launch protests for a week

The left wing parties will stage dharnas and launch processions in front of the houses/offices of state and central ministers across the state starting September 9, to demand transfer of Chandigarh and Punjabi speaking areas to Punjab and protest against unemployment, inflation and crimes against women. The protests will begin on September 9 and conclude on September 16. (HT File)

The parties, comprising of Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), CPI (ML) Liberation and Marxist Communist Party of India (United) (MCPI-U), also demanded release of the Sikh prisoners who are undergoing imprisonment for decades.

“We want the government to open the Wagah border so that our country and citizens may benefit by expanding trade with neighbouring Pakistan. We will also ask the people of India to stand up against the Modi governemnt’s bid to change our constitution and turn the country into a theocratic state.” the leaders said.

