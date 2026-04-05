Legal hurdles stall 5 of 20 road projects in Ludhiana

Five of the 20 road projects sanctioned under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) in Ludhiana have stalled due to legal and administrative hurdles, even as the Centre pushes states to propose fresh infrastructure works. A newly constructed road under the scheme at Chandar Nagar in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The stalled projects have been held up by court cases, land disputes, tender-related issues and conflicts with contractors. In some instances, work has not begun despite approvals, while others remain incomplete for months.

The development comes as the Union finance ministry has asked states to submit additional proposals under the SASCI scheme for 2026–27, which offers 50-year interest-free loans with an outlay of ₹2 lakh crore. The framework allows states to propose projects beyond their initial allocation, subject to readiness and execution.

According to civic officials, work orders have been issued for 15 projects, including road upgradation using Ready Mix Concrete (RMC), construction in Industrial Area and Focal Point, and improvement of key stretches such as the elevated road from Jagraon Bridge to Chand Cinema. However, progress on the ground remains uneven.

The scheme mandates that priority be given to projects that can be completed within the same financial year, with release of funds linked to utilisation of at least 75% of the allocation. Delays in ongoing works could impact the city’s ability to secure further funding.

Civic experts said the scheme offers a significant opportunity, but execution remains the key challenge. “The ability to propose additional projects is an advantage, but completing ongoing works becomes critical. Stalled projects raise concerns over planning and capacity,” said a senior official.

Residents continue to face inconvenience due to damaged roads and incomplete works, with many questioning the push for new proposals when existing projects remain pending.

Municipal corporation Commissioner Neeru Katyal said 15 projects have been initiated, while five are delayed due to litigation and related issues. “The pending issues will be resolved and the new SASCI guidelines will be implemented,” she said