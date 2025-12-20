Leh violence: Judicial panel begins recording statements

As part of its inquiry into the violence in Leh, the judicial inquiry commission headed by justice BS Chauhan began recording oral statements in Leh from Friday. As part of its inquiry into the violence in Leh, the judicial inquiry commission headed by justice BS Chauhan began recording oral statements in Leh from Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

To probe the violent incidents that took place in Leh on September 24, an inquiry commission was constituted under the chairmanship of Justice Chauhan, former judge of the Supreme Court, to conduct a comprehensive and impartial inquiry into the matter.

“The commission has already collected and examined the written proceedings and statements submitted earlier as part of the preliminary process. In continuation of the inquiry, the commission began recording oral statements from December 19,” the official spokesman said.

All the officers who were on duty or assigned duties had been called upon to appear before the commission and record their statements from Friday.

Even the individuals who have already submitted their written statements were also informed to present themselves before the commission to give their oral testimony in person before the commission. The Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance had already submitted their statements before the commission.

The September 24 violence in Leh had claimed four lives and left scores injured.

The inquiry commission earlier through a public notice had issued warning that any intimidation, coercion, or obstruction of witnesses or individuals connected to the probe will lead to strict legal action.

Apart from four deaths, nearly 100 others, including police and paramilitary personnel, were injured on September 24 when the protesters went on a rampage, vandalising buildings and setting a BJP office and a police vehicle on fire. The clashes had erupted over the demands of statehood and sixth schedule on the 15th day of the hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been booked under NSA and incarcerated in Jodhpur jail. The Centre has blamed Wangchuk for instigating the violence.

The Union Territory of Ladakh was created on August 5, 2019, after the Centre effectively abrogated Article 370, which used to bestow special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and split the erstwhile state into two UTs – J&K with a legislative assembly and Ladakh without one. In February 2024, thousands protested in Delhi, Leh and other parts of Ladakh demanding statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.