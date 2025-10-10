Leh violence: Ladakh admn holds talks with civil society groups, political parties

The Ladakh Union territory administration on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of civil society groups here to ease tensions following last month’s violence, which left four persons dead and scores of others injured, officials said. This was the first meeting with the chief secretary after last month’s violence in Leh which claimed life of four people along with inuring many. (File)

In its first meeting with the chief secretary after last month’s violence in which four persons were killed, Leh Apex Body on Thursday said they are ready to hold talks with centre if their demands are fulfilled, especially of holding an independent judicial probe and also said that the Section 163 should be lifted only then we can say that situation has been improved.

Besides the apex body leaders, the meeting was attended by civil society members, religious leaders and leaders of political parties and it was the first comprehensive meeting after the October 24 violence in Leh.

Co-convener Ladak Apex Body Chering Dorjey said that it was the first meeting of the Apex body, civil society and leaders of political parties in Leh. “It was a confidence building meeting which was chaired by the chief secretary and attended by all the stakeholders and religious leaders. We told them (administration) that if the situation is to be improved then all the police excesses from September 24 till this date needs to be rectified, even today people are being harassed. There should be an independent probe by a Supreme Court Judge.”

He said that if their demands are fulfilled they are ready for talks with the centre. “Our whole struggle was for talks. It’s not that we don’t want to hold talks. We conveyed to the administration that they can start talks if the government takes steps towards it.”

Dorjey said that they conveyed to the chief secretary that normal internet restrictions should be lifted. “We have been assured that internet restrictions will be lifted tonight. We also told them that Section 163 should be lifted then only we can claim the situation has improved.”

Dorjey said he mentioned in detail about the excesses committed by the police.

“All the participants put emphasis on the excesses of the police and requested it should be stopped.” He said that a few days ago they (Leh Apex Body) was assured about judicial probe. “It hasn’t been announced yet,” he added.

Dorjey also thanked the people across the country for extending their support to the people of Ladakh. “It’s because of Sonam Wangchuk people across the country highlighted our demands as Wangchuk is popular across the country and people are showing solidarity with us. This is a positive thing.”

According to Leh Apex body, still 30 people are in detention and body has sought their unconditional release along dropping charges against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk who is in Jodhpur jail.

On Tuesday evening, the wife of climate activist met him at Jodhpur jail.

Earlier the leadership of Apex body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance have said that unless judicial probe is not announced into killings of four people last month they wont hold any sort of talks with centre government. Both Apex body Leh and KDA had refused to hold talks with centre on October 6.

The officials said the meeting was chaired by chief secretary Pawan Kotwal and attended by DGP SD Singh Jamwal, LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang, co-chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk, and Tashi Gyalson, chairman/chief executive councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, among others.Senior BJP, Congress and AAP leaders, prominent Buddhist priests, Leh Deputy Commissioner Romil Singh Donk and Leh SSP Shruti Arora also attended the meeting.

The meeting was held in a conducive atmosphere withparticipants holding freediscussion on all issues for restoration of peace in the region,” Gyalson said, adding almost all the participants unanimously called for a judicial probeinto the violence. He said the demand for release of the detained youth and revoking of cases against them, and adequate compensation to the families of the slain persons, were also prominently raised during the meeting.

With PTI inputs