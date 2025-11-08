LG attends 150th year celebration of ‘Vande Mataram’ in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday attended the 150th year celebration of ‘Vande Mataram’, organised by department of culture here. Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha during an event marking 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, in Jammu, on Friday. (PTI)

He also paid tributes to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and visited the exhibition on the national Song ‘Vande Mataram’.

Speaking during the occasions, Sinha said, “Our commitment and dedication to the motherland will take our nation to its destiny of a Viksit Bharat. Young generation must remember that they are inheritors of this great civilization and their contribution in the progress and prosperity of society will be fitting tribute to Maa Bharti,” the LG said.

He said the year 2025 marks marks 150 Years of Vande Mataram. “Our national song Vande Mataram, by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was written during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami which was on November 7, 1875. Vande Mataram first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel Anandamath. The song, invoking the motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity and divinity, gave poetic expression to India’s awakening spirit of unity and self-respect.,” he said.

Member of Parliament of Lok Sabha Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP Rajya Sabha Gulam Ali Khatana, chief secretary Atal Dulloo; Principal secretary (home) Chandraker Bharti, inspector general of police (Jammu zone) Bhim Sen Tuti; principal secretary, culture, Brij Mohan Sharma, Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar, administrative secretaries, senior officials, heads of educational institutions, youth and prominent citizens were present.