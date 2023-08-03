Jammu gets affordable rental housing complex

Lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha provided houses to 162 locals and 30 non-local migrant urban workers at Affordable Rental Housing Complex in Sunjwan on Wednesday. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha handing over a key of a flat to a beneficiary during the inauguration of affordable Rental Housing Complex at Sunjwan in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

“Today inaugurated Affordable Rental Housing Complex at Sunjwan, Jammu, which will provide dignified living to urban migrant workers and weaker section of society near their workplace. Workers are main drivers of J&K’s growth and improving their quality of life is our ultimate aim,” said Sinha.

The LG further said such initiatives will create a sustainable housing ecosystem for underprivileged, bring qualitative change in the lives of a family, prevent the growth of future slums, and address the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

LG visits IIT Jammu’s Jagti Campus

“India’s future offers immense opportunities for engineering careers,” said Sinha while addressing the students of the joining batch of 2023 of IIT Jammu. The LG congratulated and extended his best wishes to the students embarking on a new journey.

“The world-class faculty here at IIT Jammu will nurture your talents to transform your dreams into reality. India’s future offers immense opportunities for engineering careers. As the nation continues to invest in research and development, infrastructure and technological advancement, a plethora of opportunities await engineers,” the LG said.