LG Manoj Sinha launches 500 farmer service centres in J&K

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched 500 Kisan Khidmat Ghars (KKGs) across J&K. The J&K government is planning to establish another 1,500 KKGs in the second phase. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha (PTI)

Dedicating the KKGs to the farmers, Sinha said it’s a significant milestone in J&K’s journey under the holistic agriculture development programme (HADP). “Kisan Khidmat Ghars will serve as one-stop service hubs, offering comprehensive support, from input supply to marketing and technological assistance to our farmers,” he said.

Highlighting the UT administration’s resolve for the welfare of farmers, Sinha informed that 1,500 KKGs will be established in the second phase and work will be completed by the end of this year. “At the heart of this initiative is our commitment to empower 13 lakh farmer families, including nearly 3 lakh vulnerable and marginal farmers,” he said adding that these KKGs will bridge the gap in agriculture extension worker and farmer ratio and bring essential services directly to our farmers’ doorsteps.

The KKGs are equipped with modern IT systems to ensure efficient delivery of critical services such as input booking, soil health monitoring, plant diagnostics, market intelligence, and capacity building. “The centres will also enable farmers’ access to custom hiring services, artificial insemination, horticulture and institutional data ensuring that farmers have access to necessary and timely services.”

Sinha also launched the KKG mobile application, designed to provide comprehensive support to the farmers. “Our vision is to build a smart, technology-driven, and inclusive agricultural extension system that will transform the lives of farmers of Jammu Kashmir,” he said adding that the KKGs and the mobile application will greatly enhance accessibility to information and services, leading to better decision-making and higher productivity. “ Farmers can use the KKG mobile application, for credit support, crop price forecasting, decision support, applying for government schemes, booking expert consultations, locating dealers, and accessing skilling courses, farming calendars, and guides.”

Sinha also initiated the grant of sanction letters worth ₹48 crore to 764 beneficiaries across the UT under HADP.