L-G should desist from making ‘wild allegations’: PDP

A day after J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha blamed the region’s politicians for “destroying” Jammu and Kashmir bank, Peoples Democratic Party asked the administrative head to “desist from making wild allegations”. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (HT File)

PDP termed J&K Bank as a premier institution.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

PDP said that according to the recent statements made by Sinha, it appears that he had has launched a full-fledged election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party and he is out to denigrate and demonise opponent parties.

“One would have expected Sinha to rise above political matters. If complaints against any person or party are there, he should investigate those specific charges, instead of making wild allegations against everybody. It is disconcerting to witness the lieutenant governor engaging in a broad generalisation that seems to mark the commencement of an election campaign for the BJP, targeting others without presenting concrete evidence. We remind Sinha of the significance of his constitutional role and urge him to desist from making baseless allegations and insinuations that can tarnish the image of public personalities and institutions,” a PDP spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the past six years, the administration has been on a relentless witch-hunt against politicians, journalists and activists who dissent from its ideological position.

“The indiscriminate use of arrests, property seizures, and filing of cases has become the modus operandi. We question the government on the number of convictions secured from these actions so far. The L-G must remember the responsibility that comes with his position and avoid engaging in a campaign that appears to be more about political posturing than genuine governance,” the spokesman said, adding that recent developments surrounding alleged irregularities in the name of development projects are alarming...”

.”