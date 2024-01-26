 L-G should desist from making ‘wild allegations’: PDP - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / L-G should desist from making ‘wild allegations’: PDP

L-G should desist from making ‘wild allegations’: PDP

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 26, 2024 06:14 AM IST

PDP said that according to the recent statements made by Sinha, it appears that he had has launched a full-fledged election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party and he is out to denigrate and demonise opponent parties

A day after J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha blamed the region’s politicians for “destroying” Jammu and Kashmir bank, Peoples Democratic Party asked the administrative head to “desist from making wild allegations”.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (HT File)
J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (HT File)

PDP termed J&K Bank as a premier institution.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

PDP said that according to the recent statements made by Sinha, it appears that he had has launched a full-fledged election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party and he is out to denigrate and demonise opponent parties.

“One would have expected Sinha to rise above political matters. If complaints against any person or party are there, he should investigate those specific charges, instead of making wild allegations against everybody. It is disconcerting to witness the lieutenant governor engaging in a broad generalisation that seems to mark the commencement of an election campaign for the BJP, targeting others without presenting concrete evidence. We remind Sinha of the significance of his constitutional role and urge him to desist from making baseless allegations and insinuations that can tarnish the image of public personalities and institutions,” a PDP spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the past six years, the administration has been on a relentless witch-hunt against politicians, journalists and activists who dissent from its ideological position.

“The indiscriminate use of arrests, property seizures, and filing of cases has become the modus operandi. We question the government on the number of convictions secured from these actions so far. The L-G must remember the responsibility that comes with his position and avoid engaging in a campaign that appears to be more about political posturing than genuine governance,” the spokesman said, adding that recent developments surrounding alleged irregularities in the name of development projects are alarming...”

.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On