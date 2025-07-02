LG Sinha chair high-level meeting to review Amarnath Yatra preparations

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with the senior officers and reviewed the final preparations for Amarnath Yatra. The meeting was attended by top police, administration officers. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha chairs a meeting to review the arrangements for pilgrims of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI)

Sinha took a comprehensive review of the traffic and security management and all the others arrangements in place by the stakeholder departments for the smooth, safe and hassle-free holy pilgrimage.

Sinha directed the officials for widespread publicity of traffic advisory so that common man is not inconvenienced. “District administrations, SSPs, traffic police and stakeholder departments should work in close coordination to ensure movement of pilgrims in designated convoys and smooth implementation of the traffic plan,” he said and directed the deputy commissioners to ensure that lodgement centres and sanitation units are in good condition.

Improved arrangements for Amarnath pilgrims this year: LG

The lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday evening, said that improved arrangements have been made for the convenience of the Amarnath pilgrims this year.

Talking to reporters after visiting Yatri Niwas base camp here, he said, “We must carry forward the traditions of J&K and make this yatra a huge success.”

Sinha visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar on Tuesday evening to review arrangements for pilgrims. He also interacted with the devotees. “I extended my warm wishes to pilgrims for a safe, blessed and spiritually fulfilling experience,” he said.

The LG informed that a large number of devotees from across the country have arrived for the Yatra.

The annual pilgrimage begins on Wednesday from Jammu. “I have seen four previous Amarnath Yatras. Arrangements for the pilgrims are much better this time. Special emphasis has been given for better facilities and security for them,” he added.

Sinha informed that so far over 5,000 Yatris have reached Jammu and the number will go up further in the coming days. “I seek cooperation from the people to make this yatra successful. This responsibility is not of administration and forces alone. It is a yatra of the people,” he said.

“It is a serene, enlightening and lifelong experience. May their pilgrimage be filled with joy, peace, and spiritual bliss,” he wrote on X.