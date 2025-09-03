LG’s office should act neutral, not as BJP’s extension: NC

The ruling National Conference on Tuesday said that the office of J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha should act “neutral” and not as an extension of the BJP. Home Minister Amit Shah who visited Jammu to assess the flood damages chaired a review meeting in Jammu. In one of the review meetings held on Monday both J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and top officials were present. (PTI File)

The attack on Lt Governor from ruling the NC came from the party spokesman who questioned why Home Minister Amit Shah’s review meeting in Jammu was attended by Lt Governor and BJP assembly members and MPs from Jammu. The BJP has two MPs and 29 assembly members all from Jammu region. The NC raised an objection to the presence of LG in the meeting with the BJP leadership.

“Why is the J&K LG cozying up in a meeting chaired by HM Amit Shah, surrounded only by BJP MLAs, MPs, and BJP functionaries? If this is not partisanship, then what is. The LG’s office should be neutral, not a BJP extension,” NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar wrote on X.

Even when Shah visited Tawi bridge the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and BJP leaders including leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma were in prominence while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah could be seen in one of the back corners on which many Opposition leaders and netizens raised objection on the social media.