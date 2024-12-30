Menu Explore
Light rain, snowfall likely in higher reaches of Himachal from January 2

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Dec 30, 2024 10:52 PM IST

The weather office said that light rain was observed at isolated places of the state during the last 24 hours. Cold wave was observed in Sundernagar, Una and Chamba during this period

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places from January 2 to 4 and at few places on January 5 over the higher reaches of the state.

BRO jawans clearing snow from Sissu helipad in Lahaul Spiti after fresh snowfall. (Aqil Khan /HT)
BRO jawans clearing snow from Sissu helipad in Lahaul Spiti after fresh snowfall. (Aqil Khan /HT)

The weather office said that light rain was observed at isolated places of the state during the last 24 hours. Cold wave was observed in Sundernagar, Una and Chamba during this period.

On January 2, light rain or snowfall is predicted in parts of Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti and on the following day (January3), the spell of light rain or snowfall was predicted in higher parts of Mandi and Kangra district as well.

IMD officials said that no large change in maximum temperatures during the next two days but is likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 3-4 days. Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the lower hills or plain areas of the state for next 2-3 days and no large change thereafter for subsequent 2-3 days.

Cold wave is likely at isolated places in plain areas of the state on December 30 and 31 with ground frost conditions likely at isolated places in plain areas during morning hours on December 31 and January 1.

