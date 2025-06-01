Light to moderate rain likely at many places on June 2,3: MeT

As the weather stations in Kashmir recorded below normal temperature for second consecutive day on Sunday, MeT office has predicted scattered rainfall for next couple of days. MeT office in its daily bulletin said that during last 24 hours Kashmir recorded light to moderate rain and light snow over higher reaches) at most places. (File)

From past four days, Kashmir received good rainfall, with even fresh snowfall at upper reaches, which led to drop in day as well as night temperature.

On Sunday, Srinagar recorded 19.5 degree Celsius which is 7.5 degree below normal temperature. The ski resort of Gulmarg which recorded fresh snowfall in upper mountains recorded 7.6 degree Celsius which is 9.9 degree below normal temperature. Another tourist resort Pahalgam also recorded 16.1 degree Celsius which is 6.9 degree below normal temperature. Jammu recorded 35.5 degree Celsius around 3.5 degrees below normal temperature.

MeT office in its daily bulletin said that during last 24 hours Kashmir recorded light to moderate rain and light snow over higher reaches) at most places. “Pahlgam recorded 36.8mm rain, Banihal 34.3 mm, Gusty winds (KMPH): Baramulla 31, Jammu 54, Kathua 64.”

The bulletin further said that from June 2 to 3 the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy with brief showers/gusty winds at many places towards afternoon. “There could be another spell of light to moderate rain/thundershower at scattered to many places.”

The bulletin said from June 4 to 6 the weather will remain generally dry with brief spell of rain/showers towards late afternoon at isolated places. “

The MeT has said there is possibility of thunder/lightning/gusty winds during 2nd June late afternoon and advised people to stay away from loose structures, electric poles, cables ans old Trees