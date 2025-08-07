Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Liquor smuggler on the run for 21 years arrested in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 08:34 am IST

The accused, Dhruv Prasad, 46, was initially arrested for smuggling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Kharar, but fled soon after and was declared a PO the same year.

Police have arrested a liquor smuggler who evaded authorities for 21 years after being declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in 2004.

According to DSP Naveen Pal Singh Lehal, the breakthrough came after police obtained his son’s phone number from local contacts. (HT File)
According to DSP Naveen Pal Singh Lehal, the breakthrough came after police obtained his son’s phone number from local contacts. (HT File)

The accused, Dhruv Prasad, 46, was initially arrested for smuggling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Kharar, but fled soon after and was declared a PO the same year. Dhruv, who was living in Bhagomajra village, Kharar, fled to his hometown Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. Over the years, he returned to Punjab, settling in Nawanshahar Badala village to avoid detection. In the two decades he spent in hiding, Dhruv built a new life — got married, had children, and continued working as a mason.

According to DSP Naveen Pal Singh Lehal, the breakthrough came after police obtained his son’s phone number from local contacts. A decoy customer posing as a contractor contacted Dhruv for a masonry job. Once he agreed to a meeting, he was arrested on Tuesday and produced in court on Wednesday, which remanded him to judicial custody.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Liquor smuggler on the run for 21 years arrested in Mohali
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On