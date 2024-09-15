Loan fraud: Bank manager among 2 booked for duping over 100 MC workers

Police registered a case against a Ram Darbar resident and the manager of State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) Sector 30 branch, for their alleged involvement in a large-scale bank loan fraud in which more than 100 sanitation workers from Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) were duped. The accused lured the workers by offering easier access to new loans if they cancelled their existing personal loans and transfer their bank accounts to other banks like Harco Bank, Sector 19, and SBI, Sector 30, the complaint said. (iStock)

In his complaint, Dadumajra Colony resident Sulindra accused Ram Darbar-based Sunil and Shyamlal Ghanwari of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme targeting the workers of MC’s health department. Both Sunil and Ghanwari were employed at the civic body and even held positions in Safai Karamchari Union. However, Ghanwari died due to illness two months ago.

The accused lured the workers by offering easier access to new loans if they cancelled their existing personal loans and transfer their bank accounts to other banks like Harco Bank, Sector 19, and SBI, Sector 30, the complaint said.

As per the complaint, the accused, in connivance with bank officials, like SBI Sector 30 branch manager Rahul Rana, used forged no objection certificates, salary certificates, Form 16s, and other falsified documents to secure loans for the workers, many of whom were not even eligible for such loans.

The accused allegedly took bribes from the workers to facilitate the loan processing. In return, they would ensure that the loans were approved based on forged documents, with Ghanwari receiving around 10% of the loan amount as his cut.

The complaint further claimed that around 100 to 150 workers had been affected.

Whenever complaints or inquiries were lodged against Ghanwari, he allegedly faked illness and got admitted to hospitals, racking up bills of ₹6-7 lakhs to avoid scrutiny. This further delayed any internal investigations or actions against him.

While the exact amount of money involved is not detailed in the complaint, it refers to “crores of rupees” defrauded from multiple banks, including Punjab National Bank, Harco Bank, and SBI.

An FIR under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged.