Local court dismisses resident’s plea for making them party in Sanjauli Mosque case

A local court on Thursday dismissed the application filed by the residents for making them a party in the Sanjauli mosque case. The court will now decide on the maintainability of the petition of All Himachal Muslim Welfare Society on November 18. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court was hearing the petition seeking a stay on the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner on the orders to demolish the Sanjauli Mosque, the initial hearing for which was on Monday, but was deferred for November 14 after the local residents had filed an application for making them a party to the case.

All Himachal Muslim Organisation (AHMO) had challenged the October 5 order passed by the municipal commissioner’s court permitting the demolition of three unauthorised floors of the mosque within two months.

The president of Sanjauli mosque located in Shimla, Latif Mohammad and other people of the Muslim community had on September 12, 2024, offered to demolish the three unauthorised floors of the mosque and sought the permission of the municipal commissioner.

The municipal commissioner’s court on October 5, 2024, allowed the demolition of unauthorised floors and gave two months to complete the demolition following which the AHMO had filed an appeal against the order.