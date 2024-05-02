Local issues take centre stage in Vikramaditya’s election campaign

Congress candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time is focusing on local issues during his election campaign. Vikramaditya Singh said the development of every part of the Mandi parliamentary constituency would be his priority if he wins the election. (HT Photo)

Vikramaditya Singh, son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who earlier promised a smart city project for Mandi (city), on Thursday again laid out some of his priorities for the Mandi parliamentary constituency. From execution of road and tunnel projects to making Mandi the best in the country, Vikramaditya Singh’s campaign has revolved around local issues.

While speaking in Bharmour in Chamba district on Thursday, Vikramaditya Singh said the development of every part of the Mandi parliamentary constituency would be his priority if he wins the election. “We have to take the flight of development and prosperity. We have only one slogan ‘development of Himachal’ and our government is doing that in every corner of the state,” he said.

“I have said it earlier as well that the execution of the Bhubhu Jot tunnel, an important development project in the Jogindernagar area, will be one of priorities. Our government has already started working on it. Similarly, the Jalori Jot tunnel, which is an important link to connect Sutlej Valley and Beas Valley, will be executed to boost our tourism potential.

He also said that completion of the construction of Holi-Utrala Road in Bharmour Assembly constituency will be his priority after winning the election. “You know what we say, we do that. We are not the ones who will be here in one season and will be nowhere in another season,” he said.

Vikramaditya Singh said he does not care about who is his opponent, rather he is moving forward with a vision to make Mandi, which comprises 2/3 of Himachal Pradesh, as the best parliamentary constituency in the country. “We have to fight collectively and I want to make sure that I will raise the issues of the people of Mandi in the parliament after winning the election” he said.

He also mentioned various other road projects which are currently underway. “My father Virbhadra Singh shared very warm relations with the people of this parliamentary constituency and I will strengthen them. I will take forward the foundation of development laid down by the previous Congress government,” Singh said.