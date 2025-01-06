Menu Explore
Lok Chetna Manch asks Modi govt to start talks with farmers

ByHT Correspondent, Lehragaga
Jan 06, 2025 07:32 AM IST

Several others were also injured in the mishap. They said it was not just an accident but a result of the Centre’s failure to address farmers’ concerns. Had the government paid heed to the farmers demands, such incidents could have been avoided, they said

Members of the Lok Chetna Manch and farmers of Lehragaga condoled the death of three women who died in a bus accident on the way to farmer panchayats in Tohana and Khanauri. Several others were also injured in the mishap. They said it was not just an accident but a result of the Centre’s failure to address farmers’ concerns. Had the government paid heed to the farmers demands, such incidents could have been avoided, they said. They called upon the Modi government to immediately start talks with farmer unions to resolve their issues, and ensure compensation to families of the deceased and free medical aid for the injured.

The bus that met with an accident near the Moga bypass flyover in Barnala on Saturday. (HT File)
The bus that met with an accident near the Moga bypass flyover in Barnala on Saturday. (HT File)

