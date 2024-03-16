Lok Sabha election 2024: Punjab, Himachal to vote in last phase, Haryana on May 25

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. (AFP)

Voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and four in Himachal will be held in the last phase, on June 1. The Union Territory of Chandigarh will also June 1.

Voting for 13 Haryana Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase, on May 25.

Jammu and Kashmir will be voting in five phases: Udhampur on April 19, Jammu on April 26, Anantnag and Rajouri on May 7, Srinagar on May 13, and Baramulla on May 20.

Simultaneous bypolls to assembly seats

Byelections to six assembly seats in Himachal and one in Haryana will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections here.

Voting for Haryana’s Karnal assembly seat that fell vacant after former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar quit as MLA earlier this week, will be held on May 25.

In Himachal, Dharamshala, Lahaul Spiti, Sujanpur, Barsar, Gagret and Kutlehar assembly seats vote for the bypoll on June 1.

The counting of votes across the country will take place on June 4.