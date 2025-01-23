Look into murder angle too: Manu Bhaker’s kin to cops

Three days after Olympic medallist and international shooter Manu Bhaker’s maternal grandmother and maternal uncle died in a road mishap in Charkhi Dadri, Manu’s mother Sumedha Bhaker on Wednesday raised suspicion that it could be a planned road mishap. The road accident spot where Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker's maternal uncle Yudhveer Singh and maternal grandmother Savitri Devi died in Charkhi Dadri on Sunday. (AN I file)

Interacting with reporters in Charkhi Dadri, Sumedha said the family had seen the CCTV footage which “clearly showed that the car driver had intentionally hit the scooty” on which her mother and brother were travelling.

“Manu spoke to Charkhi Dadri superintendent of police (SP) and urged him to investigate this case from murder angle too. The SP assured our family of full cooperation,” she added.

SP Arsh Verma said they are examining the movement of the car driver through CCTV footage from various places in the city. “Bhaker’s family suspected murder angle on the basis of CCTV footage in which the accused was seen driving the car at a high speed and he was not seen imposing brakes. We are examining other CCTV footage to ascertain whether or not the car was being driven at a high speed prior to the mishap,” he said.

According to the SP, Bhaker’s family has not named any suspect. “We are probing this case from the murder angle too. The driver got bail in the case as all sections framed in the FIR were bailable. I assured them of full cooperation,” the SP added.

Dadri city police station house officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar said the car driver has been identified as Vijay of Pichopa Kalan village. “We are probing it from all angles,” he added.

The mishap had taken place at Mahendergarh bypass road in Charkhi Dadri on Sunday when Manu’s 70-year-old maternal grandmother Savitri Devi and 50-year-old uncle Yudhvir Singh, both on a bike, died after a collision with a car. Yudhvir was a driver in Haryana Roadways.

The police have already booked the driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.