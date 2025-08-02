Lottery was banned in interest of people, says Dhumal; Cong hits back

Criticising the state government for reviving the state lottery system, former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Prem Kumar Dhumal on Saturday said “this unfortunate decision will only lead Himachal towards ruin”. Former chief minister of Himachal Prem Kumar Dhumal (File)

On July 31, the cabinet gave nod to the sale of lotteries in the state to generate revenue. The Opposition BJP is targeting the government, calling the decision “anti-people” and had even announced a protest against it on August 6.

Recalling the events that led to the ban in 1999, Dhumal said, “Many employees and retirees lost their salary and retirement earnings in lottery gamble. So when I became the CM in 1998, the next year in 1999, our government decided unanimously that the entire lottery system would be closed in Himachal.”

“The ball was set rolling 30 years ago on April 17, 1996, when the Himachal Pradesh high court had imposed a complete ban on the sale of single digit lottery running in the state,” Dhumal, the two-time CM of Himachal, recounted.

“This decision was not just a decision, but a far-sighted thought to save the entire state from ruin. At that time, employees of all categories-- retired employees, labourers and youth-- had started buying lottery tickets in large numbers, due to which the salaries of employees, savings of youth, pension of retirees and money of labourers were at stake and many homes were ruined. The lottery was closed in public interest,” said Dhumal.

He added, “In 2004, the Congress government started the lottery again and after that a complete ban was imposed on this lottery system by the then CM Virbhadra Singh. Perhaps the former CM also understood that the lottery is a curse.”

He said that at present a total of 2,31,180 employees are working in Himachal, out of which 1,60,000 are permanent employees. Similarly, there are 9 to 10 lakh unemployed people in state who are in great danger from this lottery system, due to which their lives can be at stake.

BJP misleading, says Negi while questioning their double speak

Responding to criticism, revenue, horticulture, and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi said, “The BJP government in the Centre has already permitted lotteries. Why isn’t the BJP opposing lotteries in Maharashatra, where they are in power? Why not in the entire Northeast, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, or Punjab all of which have BJP governments?”

Defending the state’s move, he added,“We have taken a prudent step in Himachal and allowed online lottery and that too with Centre’s permission. If the central government bans online lotteries, it will automatically solve most issues.”Negi further alleged that large online lottery companies have donated crores to the BJP via electoral bonds, asking why the opposition is silent on that. “This is an attempt to mislead the public. All online trading and gambling apps should also be banned,” he added.