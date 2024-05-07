LS polls: Cong’s Jai Parkash, JJP’s Naina file papers from Haryana’s Hisar

Congress candidate Jai Parkash and Jannayak Janata party (JJP) nominee Naina Chautala filed their nomination papers from Hisar on Monday. Former chief minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party chief Udai Bhan accompanied Jai Parkash when he filed his nomination papers, and later they addressed the party workers. Jai Parkash has represented Hisar seat three times and is pitted against BJP’s Ranjit Chautala, Sunaina Chautala of the INLD, and JJP’s Naina Chautala in Haryana (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The JJP candidate, accompanied by her husband JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala and sons Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay, took out a roadshow from the party office in Hisar to the mini secretariat. The farmers, who had been sitting outside the mini secretariat pressing their demands, showed black flags to the JJP leaders and a scuffle between them was averted by the police.

Addressing the Congress workers, Hooda said the voters of Haryana are unhappy with the BJP rule and they have decided to oust the party out of the state.

“The BJP has no road map and misled the public in the last 10 years. Congress has promised 30 lakh jobs at the Centre and two in Haryana if voted to power. Robbers, criminals and drug peddlers are happy with the BJP rule. We have promised minimum support for crops and debt waiver for farmers and labourers,” he added.

Jai Parkash has represented Hisar seat three times and is pitted against BJP’s Ranjit Chautala, Sunaina Chautala of the INLD, and JJP’s Naina Chautala.

In a direct attack on the BJP, the JJP chief said the BJP had made false promises of giving ₹15 lakh to each person, two crore jobs per year and double the income of farmers by 2022.

“The BJP’s slogan of getting 400 seats will be reduced to 200 seats on the ground. Now, the time has come to elect the first woman MP from Hisar,” he added.

Naina said her son Dushyant had worked for the Hisar parliamentary constituency, when he was MP from Hisar and during his tenure as deputy chief minister.

“ Our party has raised the voice of this region and we are committed to ensuring the development of the Hisar parliamentary seat,” she added.