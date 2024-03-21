LS polls: Ludhiana admn identifies over 500 vulnerable polling stations

To ensure free and fair elections and maintain law and order during the Lok Sabha polls, district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has directed all arms licence holders in Ludhiana to immediately deposit their licensed weapons and ammunition at the nearest police station by March 31. The district administration also identified 528 vulnerable/critical polling stations in the district. Ludhiana DC said the administration had identified 28 vulnerable polling stations and seven critical polling stations in Khanna police district, with 21% of the Khanna, Payal and Samrala area being expenditure-sensitive. (HT File Photo/For reference)

In Ludhiana rural police district, 50 vulnerable polling stations and one critical polling station has been identified so far. In the police commissionerate Ludhiana, approximately 442 vulnerable/critical polling stations at 176 locations have been identified, with around 26% of Ludhiana city being expenditure-sensitive.

On the decision of the screening committees and in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, the DC directed all persons holding licensed weapons to deposit their weapons by March 31 to the nearest police station, except for sportspersons who are registered with the National Rifle Association, persons with high threat perception, as recommended by the commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police (ssps) concerned, persons who have been issued the licence in their official capacity such as armed forces, police, armed security guards of banks and other institutions dealing in cash/precious items (on the recommendation and certification of the bank or organisation where such person is employed that he is engaged so), and individuals of communities who have a long-standing custom of displaying firearms (on representation).

The DC said anyone wanting to seek exemption for compelling reasons should apply to the screening committee for review of the decision with grounds for the case. Any such representation will be decided by the screening committee immediately, preferably within 24 hours. Non-compliance with this order will lead to prosecution under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant laws, she added.