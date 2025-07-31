Lt Col, soldier dead, 3 injured as boulder falls on army vehicle in Leh

Two army personnel, including a Lt Colonel, died and three officers were injured when a boulder fell on an army vehicle, part of a convoy, in Leh district of Ladakh on Wednesday, officials said. While Lt Col Bhanu Pratap Singh was from Pathankot, Daljeet Singh was a native of Gurdaspur. (HT Photo)

The Army identified the deceased as Lt Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh (14 Sindh Horse).

While Lt Col Bhanu Pratap Singh was from Pathankot, Daljeet Singh was a native of Gurdaspur.

“A convoy of the army was moving from Durbuk to Chongtash when a boulder hit the vehicle around 11.30am,” said a defence official.

“The vehicle was badly crushed by the impact of the big boulder. Three officers that included two majors and a captain were also injured in the incident,” he added.

The injured have been shifted to an army hospital in Leh for treatment,” he added.

The injured have been identified as Major Mayank Shubham, Major Amit Dixit and Captain Gaurav.

Leh based Fire and Fury Corps paid tributes to the fallen soldiers on X. “GOC, Fire and Fury Corps and All Ranks salute Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh, who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in #Ladakh on 30 Jul 2025 and offer deep condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” it wrote.