Ludhiana: 1.5 lakh, valuables stolen from gill road event

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 07, 2024 05:14 AM IST

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the family has been asked to provide video footage of the function to trace the accused

Unidentified accused stole handbag of the mother of bride-to-be during a ring ceremony at a banquet hall at Gill Road last week. The bag contained 1.5 lakh, a gold mangal sutra, earrings and an iPhone.

A FIR under Sections 305 of the Bharatiya Nyahya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged against the accused. (HT Photo)
A FIR under Sections 305 of the Bharatiya Nyahya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged against the accused. (HT Photo)

The Shimlapuri police have registered an FIR and initiated investigation. Complainant Vikas Saggar of South City said his family organised a ring ceremony for her daughter at a banquet hall at Gill Road on November 29. During the function, his wife Monika Saggar placed her handbag on a chair near the stage. When she was busy performing the rituals and attending the guests, someone took the bag away.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the family has been asked to provide video footage of the function to trace the accused. The police are also scanning the footage of the close circuit television cameras installed on the premises of the banquet hall.

A FIR under Sections 305 of the Bharatiya Nyahya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged against the accused.

