Wed, Sept 24, 2025
Ludhiana: 1-kg heroin seized, four held in Khanna

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 05:02 am IST

Superintendent of police (investigation) Pawanjeet Chaudhary said a team was checking suspicious persons and vehicles in Doraha on the highway when a PRTC bus was stopped for checking

The Khanna police arrested four suspects and seized 1 kg heroin from their possession. Superintendent of police (investigation) Pawanjeet Chaudhary said a team was checking suspicious persons and vehicles in Doraha on the highway when a PRTC bus was stopped for checking. A young passenger, identified as Gurlal Singh alias Gora of Dall village in Tarn Taran district, was arrested as 300-gm heroin was seized from his possession.

An FIR was registered against him at the Doraha police station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

During his interrogation, Gurlal revealed the names of his associates — Mohammad Irshad of Mohali, Davinder Singh of Tarn Taran and Lovepreet Singh — who too have been booked. Later, the police arrested Davinder Singh and recovered 705-gm heroin from his possession. The following day, Mohammad Irshad was also arrested, while Lovepreet Singh was found to be lodged in Ropar Jail in connection with another case.

