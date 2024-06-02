Ludhiana: 10 tenders deployed after fire breaks out at hardware outlet

More than 10 tenders were pressed into service after a massive fire broke out at a hardware showroom near Aarti Chowk on Sunday afternoon. The employees inside the showroom were evacuated after the blaze started around 3.40 pm. Fire officials work to douse the flames at a hardware showroom near Aarti Chowk in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Local shopkeepers initially tried to extinguish the fire, but soon realised it was beyond their control and alerted the fire brigade. They also moved their merchandise to safety.

The fire reportedly began on the second floor of the Ashoka Hardware Kitchen Showroom due to an alleged short circuit. The flames quickly engulfed the second floor filling Aarti Chowk with thick smoke and then spread to the ground floor.

Fire officer Rajinder Kumar said that they received the call at 3.40 pm. More than 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, including a special truck with a 150-foot ladder.

Fire officials claimed that fire tenders from all the stations in the city reached the spot and made multiple rounds.

They added goods worth lakhs were gutted in the fire and preliminary investigation indicates a short circuit in the shop as the reason behind the blaze.