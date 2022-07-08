Ludhiana | 110 farmers take part in PAU Kisan Club’s training camp
The directorate of extension education of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a monthly training camp for the members of PAU Kisan club. As many as 110 farmers participated in the camp.
A team of experts, including senior extension specialist (plant pathology) Amarjit Singh, entomology expert Yuvraj Pandha and pulses expert Harpreet Kaur, explained diseases and insect-pest management in kharif crops with focus on their symptoms, identification and control measures.
Meanwhile, the women wing of the club also organised a training camp which was attended by 55 farm women. Course coordinator Rupinder Kaur advised the women members to become successful entrepreneurs after receiving proper training from the experts.
Experts in food and nutrition JS Brar and Harpreet Kaur shared information regarding value addition of less consumed crops.
Gynaecologist Dr Manjeet Kaur Bains and psychologist Dr Shreya Kapoor shared tips for the physical and psychological well-being of farm women.
5-day training programme on communication services concludes at PAU
Ludhiana A five-day training programme on communication and extension services organised for ten professional elective students by the department of extension education and communication management, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised concluded on Friday.
During this programme, students were familiarised with the dissemination of technologies and agri-knowledge via. print, electronic and social media; preparing of documentaries; farm literature, regularly issued agro-advisories to alert the farmers about the weather forecast and weather-based advisories related to crops.
In addition to this, students were imparted skill such as writing extension articles in Changi Kheti, delivering radio and TV talks, scripts preparation and editing, communication skills, news formulation etc. Students were also made aware about the functioning of PAU Kisan application, PAU Kisan portal, PAU Live programme etc. Students also made elaborative posters on environment theme.
Ludhiana | AAP MLAs assure to take up regularisation issue at state-level
With the opposition parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party, extending support to the agitation raised by the municipal corporation employees' union seeking regularisation of contractual employees, AAP MLAs Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana Central), Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) and Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar) met the protestors on Friday.
Lucknow administration to crack whip on unfit school vehicles
District administration has decided to lodge an FIR against the school vehicle owners, school authorities and principals if the vehicles used for the transportation of students are found unfit. The initiative was part of the district administration's drive to check the fitness of school vehicles and to ensure the safety of students. “It's the responsibility of the school authorities to ensure that vehicles transporting students are fit,” said district magistrate, Suryapal Gangwar.
Ludhiana | Barnala resident arrested for possessing illegal weapon
A Barnala resident has been arrested with .30 bore country made pistol, five live cartridges and two magazines. The accused identified as Balwant Singh of Barnala was arrested at T-point of Sanjay Gandhi Colony on Tajpur road. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Tushar Gupta said the accused tried to escape the checkpoint on Thursday evening. A case under Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.
Efforts to link all madarsas to modern education, set age limit for admissions: U.P. minister
Uttar Pradesh minister for animal husbandry and minority welfare Dharmpal Singh on Friday said that the Yogi Adityanath-government was endeavouring to link madarsas to modern education and nationalism. Singh said that the government would also fix the age limit for students to take admissions in madarsas. The minister said the government had launched an e-learning app to help poor students receive proper madarsa education.
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to keep prices of minor minerals in check
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the progress of the mining and mineral department's work at a high level meeting here. He also said an upward revision in regulatory fee for interstate transport (mining work) should be considered. He also said consistent efforts have brought about transparency in mining related work. He said a target of collection of Rs 4860 crore from mining work has been set and necessary efforts should be made to achieve it.
