Ludhiana: 12 arrested for pelting stones on running trains

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested 12 accused in the cases of stone pelting on running trains in the last couple of months.

The RPF post at the Ludhiana Junction station here has 14 cases registered under section 153 of the railway act.

The RPF have arrested 12 people in 12 cases, while in the rest of the two they are still looking for the accused, according to senior divisional commercial manager (Sr DCM), Ferozepur Division.

According to the RPF official investigating the cases, all the accused are between the age group of 17 to 25 years. They are all drug addicts and most of them are unemployed.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed that they got pleasure by throwing stones at the trains like Vande Bharat, as they hated that they couldn’t afford to travel on the train.

While the cases included almost all types of trains, most of the cases pertain to Vande Bharat and Shatabdi trains.

The first case was registered on 12 June and then the rest were registered at regular intervals thereafter.

While the major accused are being held at the Goindwal Central jail, the one minor is being held at a juvenile home here in Ludhiana.

The cases of stone pelting started surfacing in April this year in different parts of the state. In one of these cases reported on 18 July, a man going to Haryana’s Karnal in the Delhi-Pathankot Express had his face seriously injured and lost a tooth near Doraha railway station.