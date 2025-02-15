Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 13-year-old ‘molested’ by salon owner, FIR registered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 15, 2025 09:18 AM IST

The complainant said her daughter, 13, had gone to the salon of the accused for a head wash; as she was alone, the accused touched her inappropriately and tried to rape her

The division number 4 police booked a salon owner allegedly for sexually harassing a minor girl on his premises. The accused is on the run, the police said. The accused has been identified as Shivam. The FIR has been registered on the statement of the victim.

ASI Balraj Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police registered an FIR immediately after receiving a complaint. The accused is yet to be arrested. He has been booked under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 64 of the BNS. (HT Photo)
The complainant said her daughter, 13, had gone to the salon of the accused for a head wash. As she was alone, the accused touched her inappropriately and tried to rape her. However, her daughter raised the alarm and fled.

ASI Balraj Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police registered an FIR immediately after receiving a complaint. The accused is yet to be arrested. He has been booked under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 64 of the BNS.

