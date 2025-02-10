Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 2.50 lakh, jewellery stolen

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 10, 2025 06:06 AM IST

The victim’s family suspects that the burglar sprayed some sedative on them, rendering them unconscious

A thief targeted a house in Mohalla Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Daba-Lohara Road, while the family was asleep and fled with gold and cash. The victim’s family suspects that the burglar sprayed some sedative on them, rendering them unconscious and allowing him to escape unnoticed.

Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified accused. (HT File)

On the complaint of Balveer Singh, 50, a transporter, the Daba police have registered an FIR against an unidentified accused. The complainant said he and his wife were asleep when the incident occurred. Around 5 am on Saturday, he woke up to find the room completely ransacked with the almirah left open.

“I tried to wake up my wife, but she was unresponsive. When he checked our belongings, we found that 2.50 lakh in cash, two gold chains, two gold pendants, seven gold rings, two silver karas and a pair of silver anklets were missing. We immediately informed the police,” he said.

Balveer Singh said CCTV cameras installed at the main gate of his house recorded a man climbing over the gate and making his way to the first floor. The footage later showed him coming downstairs before fleeing the scene.

ASI Sukhdev Singh, the investigating officer from the Daba police station, said an FIR under Sections 331 (4) (lurking house trespass) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against unidentified accused. The police are trying to trace the accused.

