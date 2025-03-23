Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 2 booked for downloading, circulating child porn: Cops

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 23, 2025 05:16 AM IST

Cyber crime station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gurpartap Singh said they received a letter from the additional director general of police (ADGP cyber crime) in December last year with the names of the accused; the letter claimed the accused were involved in downloading child pornography and circulating it among their contacts

The Khanna police booked two men for allegedly downloading and circulating child pornography, officials said on Saturday.

The accused were involved in downloading child pornography and circulating it among their contacts. (HT Photo)
The accused were involved in downloading child pornography and circulating it among their contacts. (HT Photo)

They said the first-information report (FIR) was registered at the cyber crime police station in Khanna after the cyber cell found evidence in the accused’s phones, which had been confiscated the police for investigation.

Police identified the accused as Sukhpreet Singh, a resident of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar in Khanna, and Simarpal Singh, a resident of Chankoian village in Doraha.

Cyber crime station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gurpartap Singh said they received a letter from the additional director general of police (ADGP cyber crime) in December last year with the names of the accused. The letter claimed the accused were involved in downloading child pornography and circulating it among their contacts.

He said the police conducted a raid on the houses of the accused on December 24, 2024, and seized their mobile phones.

The devices were sent to cyber investigation and technical support units, who confirmed the presence of prohibited content in the devices.

The police then registered a case under section 67 B of Information and Technology (IT) Act.

Police said the accused are yet to be arrested.

Police said the content was flagged by US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which forwarded it to the Union government. The tip-off made its way to the Khanna police, who acted on it. The centre keeps regular tabs on such content.

