Ludhiana: 2 men mowed down by speeding truck, 2 hurt

Two bikers were killed and two others were injured after their motorcycles were hit by a speeding truck driver near Iraq village on Kuhara Road on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Dharampreet Singh, 20, a resident of Harian village near Machhiwara and Vijender Kumar Gupta, 25, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who used to work at a factory. Manpreet Singh, 23, and Lakhwinder Singh, 24, sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Amarjeet Singh, Dharampreet’s father, told police in his complaint that his son had visited Bhitian village with his friends Vijender, Manpreet and Lakhwinder on two separate motorcycles.

While they were returning home at 8.30 pm, a speeding canter hit both bikes from behind, due to which the riders lost control and fell on the road.

Before Dharampreet and Vajender could react, the speeding truck driver ran over both of them and sped away from the spot.

The locals rushed all of them to the hospital, where Dharampreet and Vijender were declared brought dead.

After postmortem, bodies of both the deceased were handed over to the relatives, said assistant station house officer of Machhiwara police station Jarnail Singh.

He said that the case under section 304- A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the truck driver, Mahendra Singh, a resident of Machhiwara.

