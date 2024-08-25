Ludhiana: 2 nabbed for snatching, 12 mobile phones recovered

The Daresi police arrested two accused on snatching charges and recovered 12 mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession, officials said. The Daresi police arrested two accused on snatching charges and recovered 12 mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession, officials said. (HT File)

They added that the two-wheeler was used by the accused for committing the snatchings.

The accused were identified as Avneet Kumar of Mahavir Colony, Bhamian, and Ankush Sharma of Khasi Kalan village. The police arrested the accused from a checkpoint at Kripal Nagar.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police noticed the accused commuting on a bike and stopped them for checking. On frisking, the police recovered 12 mobile phones from their possession. During interrogation, the accused said they were involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables.

The ASI added that the accused used to roam around in the city at night and snatch mobile phones from the passersby.

A case under section 304 (snatching) and 3 (5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused. He said more important information is expected from the accused during questioning.