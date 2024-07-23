Ludhiana: 20-year-old found with bullet injury; 3 friends booked for murder bid

A 20-year-old factory worker, who has left the house with his three friends for gym, was found unconscious with a bullet injury on his face with his hands tied with a piece of rope in a sludge in Machhi Colony of Meharban. Police, following the statements of Deepu’s brother Vicky, lodged an FIR against his friends Guneet Singh, Amandeep Singh and Sonu, all three residents of Machhi Colony, Meharban, in Ludhiana. (Getty image)

The victim, identified as Deepu, of Green City at Keneja road, Noorwala, was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. Doctors said they have removed the bullet,which was stuck in his skull damaging one of his eyes. His condition has been stated serious. The victim is currently admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The police, following the statements of Deepu’s brother Vicky, lodged an FIR against his friends Guneet Singh, Amandeep Singh and Sonu, all three residents of Machhi Colony, Meharban.

Vicky, in his statement, said on July 15 at 8 pm, the trio came to their house and took Deepu along with them on the pretext of going to gym. At 9 pm, their younger brother made a call to Deepu to know about his whereabouts. Deepu told him that he would return in a few minutes, but he did not. His phone was also switched off. They initiated a search for him, but to no avail.

Vicky said on July 16 at around 6.30 am, some morning walkers found Deepu lying in sludge in Machhi Colony and informed him. He rushed to the spot and found Deepu lying wounded and unconscious. His hands were tied with a piece of rope. He rushed him to the hospital in an ambulance. Sensing his critical condition, the doctors referred him to PGIMER.

Vicky said he has no idea if the accused have a rivalry with his brother.

Inspector Harjinder Singh, SHO at Meharban police station said, the FIR has been lodged under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of BNS and Arms Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.