Ludhiana: 21-year-old woman alleges assault by friend’s kin

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 03:40 am IST

The complainant said the accused believed that she had encouraged their daughter to get into a conversation with a man; she also accused the assailants of trying to sexually assault

A 21-year-old woman from Jangirpur village has accused five persons, including a woman and two close relatives of her friend, of assaulting her and attempting to sexually abuse her inside home. Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway.

The Meharban police have registered an FIR under Sections 115(2), 127(2), 76, 351(3) and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
According to the complaint filed with the Meharban police station, the incident took place on December 2 when the woman went to the house of her friend after receiving a phone call from the latter’s mother. The complainant told police that she was expecting a routine visit but instead walked into a hostile gathering inside the house.

She alleged that her friend’s mother, father, uncle, cousin and an unidentified man confronted her, accusing her of misleading their daughter, and then attacked her. The complainant claimed that they beat her up, forcibly removed her clothes and attempted to sexually assault her. She further alleged that the accused filmed the ordeal on her mobile phone and threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the assault.

The complainant stated that the accused believed that she had encouraged their daughter to get into a conversation with a man.

ASI Ranjiv Kumar stated that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

