Ludhiana: 23-year-old stabs woman in hotel room, tries to end life

A 23-year-old man tried to end his life by jumping from the fourth floor of a hotel near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar inter-state bus terminal on Thursday after allegedly assaulting a woman with a glass shard, officials said. The injured duo were rushed to the civil hospital, where the woman’s condition has been stated as stable. The man’s condition was stated as critical and he was referred to a private hospital. (iStock)

They added that the woman was already married and was known to the man, who was unmarried. The man fell on a car parked outside the hotel and suffered severe injuries.

According to the doctors, the man suffered multiple injuries, including fractures. Shards from the windshield caused severe injuries on the man’s neck as well.

The duo had deposited original identification proofs while booking the room. The police traced their family members and informed them about the incident. The police are waiting for the woman to record a statement and will initiate further action later.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amrik Singh, in-charge at bus stand police post, said the man, who is a resident of Field Ganj, came to the hotel on Thursday afternoon and booked a room. The ASI added that the duo (man and woman) had a spat while they were in the room and the man hit the woman with a glass on her head.

The woman suffered injuries. Later, the man opened a window and jumped out from the fourth floor. He fell on the roof of a car parked outside the hotel, Amrik added.

The onlookers informed the police about the incident, who then rushed the injured man to the hospital. On checking, they found the woman lying injured in the room. The woman was also rushed to the hospital.

The ASI added that it is suspected that the man and woman had a spat over some issue, following which the man injured the woman and attempted to end his own life. The reason behind the incident will be ascertained after recording the statements of the man and woman, he added.